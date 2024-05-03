Analysts Offer Predictions for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Shares of KUT stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.72. 8,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293. The stock has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.86. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

