Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (AAPL, ACHR, AGCO, AIN, ALHC, ANGI, APPN, ASND, ASPN, BFAM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $96.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $262.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $339.00 to $342.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $650.00 to $456.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $110.00 to $114.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $151.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $135.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $115.00 to $118.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $116.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $126.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $240.00 to $280.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $130.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $115.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $57.00 to $54.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $56.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $62.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $54.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $69.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $405.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $94.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $21.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $188.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $246.00 to $286.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $195.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $107.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $149.00 to $156.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $263.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $209.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price increased by Stephens from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $132.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

