Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $113.33

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $98,382,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

