Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $9.05

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.0 %
HPP opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -14.60%.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
