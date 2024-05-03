Analysts Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target at $19.80

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
