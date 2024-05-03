Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $55.34

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.