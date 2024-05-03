Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$34.95

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.95.

POU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.94.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Insiders have sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257 in the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.