Analysts Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Target Price at $17.81

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.
PAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.53. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
