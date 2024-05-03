Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT at $19.60

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.