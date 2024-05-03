Analyzing Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) & Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cell MedX and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cell MedX and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cell MedX and Ainos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -2.06 Ainos $122,112.00 52.33 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.41

Cell MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ainos. Cell MedX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cell MedX beats Ainos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. The company also develops eBalance Home and eBalance Pro System for temporary relief of shoulder, waist, back, neck, arms, and legs. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

