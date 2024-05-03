Analyzing Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.51 -$35.33 million ($1.21) -0.99 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($19.68) -0.24

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -518.69% -35.37% -32.58% PolyPid N/A -450.37% -101.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

PolyPid beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.