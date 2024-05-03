Analyzing Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -26.56% -25.18% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -141.42% -122.25%

Risk and Volatility

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enliven Therapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.98%. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($2.19) -9.58 Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($7.44) -0.30

Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Processa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. Its pipeline includes three Chemotherapy drugs, including Capecitabine, PCS6422 and capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; Gemcitabine, PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

