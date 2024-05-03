Analyzing MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Advantage Solutions -1.35% -4.51% -1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion 0.35 -$63.26 million ($0.20) -22.80

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MoneyOnMobile and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 24.71%.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Advantage Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

