Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 138,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,834. The stock has a market cap of $325.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Anavex Life Sciences

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.