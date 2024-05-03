ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $319.52. 578,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

