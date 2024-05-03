ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.53 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.00. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

