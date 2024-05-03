ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $7.02 on Friday, reaching $321.55. 92,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.