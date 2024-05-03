ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
ANSYS Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ANSS stock traded up $7.02 on Friday, reaching $321.55. 92,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
