Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $205.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,602,000 after purchasing an additional 266,003 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

