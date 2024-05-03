Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.3%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $170.87. Approximately 11,665,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 59,986,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

