AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $163.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,134 shares of company stock worth $5,990,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

