AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

ATR opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $148.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,627. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

