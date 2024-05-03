Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

