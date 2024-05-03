Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.9 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 4,735,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,388. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.