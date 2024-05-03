Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Increases Dividend to €0.01 Per Share

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aquila European Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of LON AERS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.40 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 70,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,051. Aquila European Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila European Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila European Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.