Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.20. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 246.80% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

