ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $145.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

