Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

