Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $8.36. Ardelyx shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 8,785,366 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,820 shares of company stock worth $1,400,524 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 37.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

