Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 56,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 205,245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

