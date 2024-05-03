Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.