Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.