Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-$6.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AWI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

