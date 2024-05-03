Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris Trading Up 33.4 %

Arteris stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,685. The stock has a market cap of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Arteris has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $81,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $81,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $629,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,014 shares of company stock valued at $489,995 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

