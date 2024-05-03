Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.05. 66,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.