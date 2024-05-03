Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,638. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 494,662 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

