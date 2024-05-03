Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.45. 58,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,245. Astronics has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $602.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 856.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

