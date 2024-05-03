Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

