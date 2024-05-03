Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion.

