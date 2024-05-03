ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ATN International Stock Up 4.3 %

ATNI opened at $21.03 on Monday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $324.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Insider Transactions at ATN International

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

