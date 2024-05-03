AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.74)-($0.82) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 961,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,372. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

