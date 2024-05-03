AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.