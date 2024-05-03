AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.4% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 8,393,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 38,994,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.