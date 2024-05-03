AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.95.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$20.33. 391,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,340. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.47. The stock has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Insiders have bought a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.