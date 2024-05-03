AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$18.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.95.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.33. 391,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.47. The firm has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Insiders have bought a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.