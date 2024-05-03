AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,962.09 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,048.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,783.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

