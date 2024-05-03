Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 4.9 %

AWX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.