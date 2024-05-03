Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 4.9 %
AWX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
