AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 505,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

