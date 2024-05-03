AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.50.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

AVB stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 318,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 172,418 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.