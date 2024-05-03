Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 644,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 284,097 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $64.48.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,641,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 108,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

