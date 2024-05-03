Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Aviat Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 78,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,530. The firm has a market cap of $369.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

