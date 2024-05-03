Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 14th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Avista Stock Up 2.3 %
AVA stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.